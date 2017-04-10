Superior Court judge: No new embezzlement trial for Dan Doyle
Institute for International Sport founder Dan Doyle, a former college basketball coach and boxing promoter for Sugar Ray Leonard, was convicted by a jury in December 2016 of 18 counts, including embezzlement, forgery and obtaining money under false pretenses. Prosecutors said the 67-year-old Doyle, of West Hartford, Connecticut, used the institute as a piggybank, taking more than $1 million to pay for things including his children's college tuition, one daughter's wedding expenses and plastic surgery.
