Soda, sugary-beverage tax debated
Sugar tax stickers are posted by sweetened beverages at the IGA supermarket in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia in March. Less than three months into Philadelphia's new tax on sweetened drinks, the stakes have escalated: Beverage makers say the measure is hurting sales so much they need to cut jobs, while city officials say the moves are a ploy to get the tax struck down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,515,465
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 min
|Haley
|20,949
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|TRD
|71,279
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,819
|Family Sues Murder Suspect (May '07)
|Apr 9
|Jane doe
|50
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC