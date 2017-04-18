Region's tourism advocates busing it to Capitol on Monday

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Waterford - Tourism Advocacy Day is all about what happens in Hartford, where state lawmakers typically have a lot to say about the fate of one of southeastern Connecticut's leading industries. But it'll start here Monday morning in the Crystal Mall parking lot near the J.C. Penney store, where tourism workers and supporters are expected to board a Joshua's Limousine coach bound for the Capitol.

