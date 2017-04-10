Prosecutors: Brinson No Innocent In Stock Swindles

Federal prosecutors assert in a lengthy court filing that Hartford lawyer and ex-city councilor Corey Brinson effectively sold his law practice to a gang of stock swindlers in exchange for a cut of the millions of dollars the gang was stealing from retirees and other victims. The federal filing rebuts Brinson's claim that his "naivete" allowed others to make him an unwitting participant in the scheme.

