Police Say Hartford Man Died During Botched Drug Deal
He lost that right in 2012, when he was convicted of first-degree assault with a firearm after shooting a man and stealing his gold necklace during a 2009 robbery in the city's North End. The victim lost a kidney and a portion of his colon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,519,610
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 min
|Susanm
|313,891
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Into The Night
|8,136
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Wed
|IdiotCamp
|1
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Tue
|Chastity Veasley
|48
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC