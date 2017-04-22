Playwrights on Park Reading Series Pr...

Playwrights on Park Reading Series Presents Joe Godfrey's Here's Johnny

Join Playhouse on Park in designating the Greater Hartford area as a premiere destination for the cultivation of innovative theatrical work! The Playwrights on Park Reading Series was created for this very purpose, and our next evening in this exciting series is Tuesday, May 9 at 7:30pm with Joe Godfrey's Here's Johnny! The mission of Playwrights on Park is to produce original plays and musicals, therefore fostering emerging and established playwrights. Each reading features a new work, where audience members participate in a talk back session with the playwright, director and cast members.

