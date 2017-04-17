People's Choice: More Trash Cans, Laptops, Trees and Heated Bus Shelters for Hartford
Hartford Decides is a program that allows residents to pitch ideas on how the city should use tax dollars. A total of 17 projects were proposed this year and four were selected to receive funding.
