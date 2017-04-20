New report alleges decades of sexual abuse at elite CT prep school
A prestigious CT boarding school says a Spanish teacher it fired after two students accused him of sexual assault in 1999 was able to continue his education career for the next 18 years at several other schools that weren't notified of the allegations. The reports of such misconduct, which began in the 1960s and continued through the present, were " distributed in a rough bell curve, with the greatest number of reports concerning incidents in the 1980s, with roughly half that number in the 1970s and 1990s ", the investigation found.
