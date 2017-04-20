New Proposal Calls For Higher Sales Tax, Additional Tax On Highest Earners, Millions For Hartford
Proposals submitted to the legislature's tax-writing committee Thursday would increase the state's sales tax, impose an additional tax on the state's highest earners and allow municipalities to tax real estate at a higher rate. The committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on a series of ideas, including increasing the sales tax to 6.99 percent, up from the current 6.35 percent.
