New Britain High School Receptionist Sharon Lapila's Many Acts Of Kidness
Sharon Lapila is the receptionist at New Britain High School. She is one of The Hartford Courant's Hometown Heroes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Well Well
|1,515,860
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Big dog
|20,953
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|313,810
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|TRD
|71,279
|Family Sues Murder Suspect (May '07)
|Apr 9
|Jane doe
|50
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC