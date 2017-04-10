Meet your neighbor... Grady Olsen

Meet your neighbor... Grady Olsen

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Darien News-Review

Grady Olsen at home in Darien, CT as part of the American Cancer Society's campaign to raise the tobacco age in Connecticut to 21 Grady Olsen at home in Darien, CT as part of the American Cancer Society's campaign to raise the tobacco age in Connecticut to 21 Grady Olsen poses at home in Darien, CT with the letter he read to legislators in Hartford on April 5, 2017 Grady Olsen poses at home in Darien, CT with the letter he read to legislators in Hartford on April 5, 2017 DARIEN - When Holmes Elementary School third grader Grady Olsen received a school assignment to write a persuasive letter to someone, he knew exactly what he was going to write about and who was going to receive the letter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,516,242
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 min Incognito4Ever 313,818
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Leslie 20,956
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 12 TRD 71,279
News Family Sues Murder Suspect (May '07) Apr 9 Jane doe 50
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr 8 Solarman 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 Dudley 8,122
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,828 • Total comments across all topics: 280,308,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC