Meet your neighbor... Grady Olsen
Grady Olsen at home in Darien, CT as part of the American Cancer Society's campaign to raise the tobacco age in Connecticut to 21 Grady Olsen at home in Darien, CT as part of the American Cancer Society's campaign to raise the tobacco age in Connecticut to 21 Grady Olsen poses at home in Darien, CT with the letter he read to legislators in Hartford on April 5, 2017 Grady Olsen poses at home in Darien, CT with the letter he read to legislators in Hartford on April 5, 2017 DARIEN - When Holmes Elementary School third grader Grady Olsen received a school assignment to write a persuasive letter to someone, he knew exactly what he was going to write about and who was going to receive the letter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,516,242
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 min
|Incognito4Ever
|313,818
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 12
|TRD
|71,279
|Family Sues Murder Suspect (May '07)
|Apr 9
|Jane doe
|50
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC