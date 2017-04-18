Medical Examiner Rules Neglected Teen's Death A Homicide; Mother Faces Increased Charges
The death of a Hartford teen who authorities say was severely neglected has been ruled a homicide and a prosecutor said Tuesday that charges against the teen's mother will likely increase. Hartford State's Attorney Gail Hardy told Superior Court Judge Julia D. Dewey that the state medical examiner classified Matthew Tirado's death a homicide and that she is awaiting a final report.
