MDC Rates Rise as Lawmakers Seek Oversight
Some water customers in the Metropolitan District Commission's member towns recently opened up their monthly bills to find charges went up, on average, by seven and a half percent. The price hike comes at the same time as lawmakers try to add oversight to what is a largely unregulated utility.
