Man Fires Gun In Hartford, Gets Arrested, Police Say
A city man who police said fired a gun on Bartholomew Street early Tuesday and stuck around for officers' arrival was arrested. Teshaun Hutchinson, 21, of Allen Place in Hartford was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm and alteration of a firearm markings, they said.
