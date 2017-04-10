Malloy won't run for re-election
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will not seek re-election to a third four-year term. In an afternoon announcement in the Capitol more than six years after taking office, Malloy, 61, is expected to say that freedom from politics will allow him to steer the General Assembly through its budget crisis.
