Ken Dixon: Watching spring colors change in Hartford

Here's your General Assembly , paralyzed, unable to agree on anything but the least-controversial legislation at a time when the equal distribution of Republicans and Democrats might not exactly bode well for you stricken, seething taxpayers. The only good news that can be offered here is that we might have survived the insult stage of this session, as the caravans of lawmakers make their way into the foothills, toward the mountain known to us as the $1.7-billion budget deficit, way up ahead, like a rumor in the mists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.