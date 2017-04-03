Ken Dixon: Watching spring colors cha...

Ken Dixon: Watching spring colors change in Hartford

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Here's your General Assembly , paralyzed, unable to agree on anything but the least-controversial legislation at a time when the equal distribution of Republicans and Democrats might not exactly bode well for you stricken, seething taxpayers. The only good news that can be offered here is that we might have survived the insult stage of this session, as the caravans of lawmakers make their way into the foothills, toward the mountain known to us as the $1.7-billion budget deficit, way up ahead, like a rumor in the mists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 58 min RoxLo 1,514,256
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr ThomasA 313,793
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Ronwua13 20,944
News Energy bill could raise electric rates 23 hr Solarman 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu Dudley 8,122
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 don t drink the k... 63,613
News Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08) Apr 4 Winston Smith 30
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hartford County was issued at April 08 at 10:54PM EDT

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,157,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC