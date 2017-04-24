Is My World Less Uniquely Gay Since E...

Is My World Less Uniquely Gay Since Ellen DeGeneres Came Out 20 Years Ago?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Advocate

The summer of my sexual awakening I had a tryst with a woman I met at Girl Scout camp. By day we were counselors doing the Hokey Pokey and by night we were meeting clandestinely under a crisp starry sky behind any number of pine trees or in my parked beige Tercel, doing, well, not the Hokey Pokey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Cheech the Conser... 1,524,331
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Brian_G 314,026
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr commenters 20,985
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat TRD 71,285
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,684,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC