Hundreds gather at Connecticut Capitol in support of immigrants
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - Several hundred demonstrators gathered outside the Capitol on Saturday to declare their support for the state's immigrant community and to further denounce President Donald Trump's immigration policies by proclaiming they're “Here To Stay.” Organized primarily by property service labor union 32BJ SEIU, the rally was part of a nationwide “Here To Stay,” campaign to gather immigrants and their supporters with public speakers and performances. The rally also served to recognize the state's diversity.
