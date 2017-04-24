Hartford's black cloud looms over New...

Hartford's black cloud looms over New Canaan budget talks

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Superintendent Bryan Luizzi talks to parents about how the school system is handling state budget cuts at the library in New Canaan, CT on April 20, 2017. Superintendent Bryan Luizzi talks to parents about how the school system is handling state budget cuts at the library in New Canaan, CT on April 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Susanm 1,522,902
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr New york 20,976
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr ThomasA 313,988
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 24 TRD 71,284
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,616,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC