Hartford Stage to Host Free Panel Following Performance of the Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey
Hartford Stage will host a free panel discussion on bullying and depression in teenagers immediately following the 7:30 p.m. performance of James Lecesne's The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey on Tuesday, April 11. Finding Absolute Brightness: How Today's Youth Can Battle Bullying and Depression will highlight signs of depression, isolation, and bullying in adolescents and how family, friends and the community might spot risk factors before teens make negative, and sometimes irreversible, choices. Laura Saunders, Psy.D. ABPP, a staff psychologist for Young Adult Services at the Institute of Living/Hartford Hospital and Clinical Coordinator of The Right Track/LGBTQ Intensive Outpatient program, will moderate the discussion.
