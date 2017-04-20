Hartford Residents Weigh In On Union Station Proposals
State planners gave the public its first look at plans for a new transit hub that would transform a 20-acre area west of Union Station during a forum Thursday night at Hartford Public Library. The four options have been developed by the Department of Transportation since January, when it began studying what should come of Union Station once a new train station is built in conjunction with an overhaul of the I-84 viaduct .
