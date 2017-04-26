Hartford Residents Plead To Save Community Programs From Budget Cuts
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin answers questions from the public about the 2017-18 city budget. Bronin stood his ground with different agencies trying to keep funding for their interests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,523,068
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,989
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Ilg17
|20,979
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|TRD
|71,284
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC