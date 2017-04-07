Hartford Police Promote 24 Officers
Stephen Suchecki never thought he'd become a police officer, especially after 20 years working in his hometown's department of public works. But the Tolland native said he sought the excitement and fulfillment of working in the capital city and serving its citizens.
