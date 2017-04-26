Hartford Police Discipline 5 Cops For Violating Standards In June Arrest
The Hartford Police Department will discipline five members of the force for violating department standards during an arrest following a car chase last June. An investigation by the department's Internal Affairs division found that seven police officers were at fault, but that one of the officers, Sean Spell, retired in August.
