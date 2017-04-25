Hartford Police: Armed Man Yelled At Drivers, Pulled His Gun

A city man who police say pulled out a gun and yelled at drivers on Park Street Monday night was arrested on weapons charges. Carlos Encarnacion of Saybrooke Street in Hartford, who turned 41 the day of his arrest, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree reckless endangerment, weapons in a motor vehicle and breach of peace, they said.

