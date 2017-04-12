Hartford Mayor Prepares To Release Budget Amid Dire Fiscal Landscape
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will release his second city budget on Monday. The stakes are high, given the scrutiny of Hartford's finances as Bronin asks for more state aid.
