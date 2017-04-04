Hartford Man Sentenced To 70 Years For Hartford Murder
To the judge who would sentence him, and to the family of the man he murdered, Tyrone Rosa insisted he was innocent and that the Hartford Superior Court jury that convicted him got it wrong. "I'm sorry for you loss," Rosa told Maritza Fontanez, the mother of victim Hiram Martinez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|sonicfilter
|1,514,150
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|313,791
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Ronwua13
|20,944
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|11 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Dudley
|8,122
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|Apr 4
|Winston Smith
|30
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC