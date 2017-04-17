Hartford Man Sentenced In Manslaughter

Leshawn-Anthony Davis, 29, was set to go to trial on a charge of murder for the killing of Jonathan Lamont Cox, 34, on Dec. 13, 2014, but instead pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter. As part of the plea agreement negotiated by prosecutor David Zagaja and defense attorney J. Patten Brown III, Davis will serve 15 years in prison.

