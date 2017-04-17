Hartford Man Sentenced In Manslaughter

Hartford Man Sentenced In Manslaughter

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Leshawn-Anthony Davis, 29, was set to go to trial on a charge of murder for the killing of Jonathan Lamont Cox, 34, on Dec. 13, 2014, but instead pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter. As part of the plea agreement negotiated by prosecutor David Zagaja and defense attorney J. Patten Brown III, Davis will serve 15 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Cheech the Conser... 1,517,673
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Blacks dont like ... 20,964
News College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream... 3 hr spud 7
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Universal Soldier 63,618
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 16 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,127
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Mon Washington 323
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Sun silly rabbit 313,824
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC