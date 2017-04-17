Hartford Man Sentenced In Manslaughter
Leshawn-Anthony Davis, 29, was set to go to trial on a charge of murder for the killing of Jonathan Lamont Cox, 34, on Dec. 13, 2014, but instead pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter. As part of the plea agreement negotiated by prosecutor David Zagaja and defense attorney J. Patten Brown III, Davis will serve 15 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,517,673
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Blacks dont like ...
|20,964
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|3 hr
|spud
|7
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Universal Soldier
|63,618
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,127
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Washington
|323
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|313,824
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC