Hartford Man Gets 15 Years For Fiery ...

Hartford Man Gets 15 Years For Fiery Fatal Crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

An impulsive move to beat a traffic light was the cause of a devastating, fiery crash on March 21, 2015 at Garden and Mather streets. A data recorder in the car Tjayda Jones, 31, was driving showed a dramatic increase in speed as Jones approached the intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Joey MAGA 1,515,504
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 59 min John-K 313,820
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Haley 20,949
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr TRD 71,279
News Family Sues Murder Suspect (May '07) Apr 9 Jane doe 50
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr 8 Solarman 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 Dudley 8,122
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC