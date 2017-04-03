Hartford Hospital Researchers Studying Pot Smoking And Driving
A team of researchers at Hartford Hospital's Olin Neuropsychiatry Research Center at the Institute of Living are giving marijuana to volunteer pot smokers and then having them operate virtual motor vehicles as part of federally-funded tests to see what happens to people when they smoke pot and drive. The researchers are trying to develop a reliable roadside test cops can use to determine if someone is driving while under the influence of pot.
