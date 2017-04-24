Hartford Council Members Consider Res...

Hartford Council Members Consider Restoring Funds To Community Programs

Read more: The Hartford Courant

Council members, who in the coming weeks will make adjustments to Mayor Luke Bronin's $612.9 million budget, said they're eyeing additional cuts to city departments and could restore some or all of the funding slashed from senior centers and community groups. Bronin's proposal calls for an $866,326 reduction to city programs, such as Hartford Public Access Television, the Bushnell Park carousel and Journey Home, which provides services to the homeless, and a $207,629 drop in funding for senior centers and the Dial-A-Ride operation - suggestions that have touched off frustration in the community.

