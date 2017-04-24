Hartford conference celebrates park d...

Hartford conference celebrates park designer Olmsted

Fans of famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted are gathering in the city of his birth - Hartford, Connecticut - for a conference celebrating his work. Olmsted lived from 1822 to 1903 and became known for his work designing some of America's best known parks, including New York City's Central Park and San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

