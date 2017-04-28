Hartford Buy-Bust Drug Operation Nets Heroin, Crack, Marijuana
Hartford police said the operation comes as a continued effort to address the issues with fentanyl-laced heroin in the city. Nelson Rodriguez, 35, was charged with conspiracy to sell narcotics, carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|29 min
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|1,523,585
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Mogsoggindog
|20,980
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|17 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,989
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|TRD
|71,284
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC