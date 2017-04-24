Harry Potter Concert Coming to Hartford
The Hartford Symphony Orchestra announced Monday that they will perform the score from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts. The Harry Potter Film Concert Series was created by CineConcerts and Warner Bros.
