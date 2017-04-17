'Hamilton' Lecture At Mark Twain House

'Hamilton' Lecture At Mark Twain House

Frank Rizzo, former theater critic for The Hartford Courant, will present a two-part multimedia lecture titled "Hamilton! The Musical" at The Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave. in Hartford, on April 20 and 27. In the presentation, Rizzo will explain why the musical has become a phenomenon, partially deconstruct the musical work by Lin-Manuel Miranda and his collaborators and analyze how the show made history. Rizzo teaches a "Hamilton!" class for the University of Hartford's Presidents' College program and will teach a full undergraduate course next year at Quinnipiac University in Hamden.

