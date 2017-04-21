GCAP Discusses Suicide Prevention
After the recent tragic suicide of a Glastonbury High School student, and two other GHS grads, the Glastonbury Community Action Partnership decided to discuss efforts to prevent further suicides, at its April meeting. The GCAP is working on ways to get more information out about how to spot warning signs and prevent future suicides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
