Frog Hollow NRZ Votes To Approve City's Plan For Park Street Library
Chris Brown, a board member of the Frog Hollow NRZ, talks about the future of the Park Street branch of the Hartford Public Library. Brown says the NRZ's board is not satisfied with the plans to move branch to a larger space in the former Lyric Theater because said plans call for the theater, a historic building in the neighborhood, to be demolished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
