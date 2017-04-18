Former Hartford Public Works Employee Sentenced In Shooting
A former city public works employee who was charged in connection with a July 2016 shootout pleaded guilty Tuesday as part of a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to prison. Stacy Asberry, 31, of Bristol Street in Windsor, pleaded guilty to carrying a pistol without a permit.
