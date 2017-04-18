Former Hartford Public Works Employee...

Former Hartford Public Works Employee Sentenced In Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

A former city public works employee who was charged in connection with a July 2016 shootout pleaded guilty Tuesday as part of a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to prison. Stacy Asberry, 31, of Bristol Street in Windsor, pleaded guilty to carrying a pistol without a permit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,517,838
News State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07) 2 hr Chastity Veasley 47
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Buck Rohde 20,965
News College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream... 7 hr spud 7
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Universal Soldier 63,618
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 21 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,127
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Mon Washington 323
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC