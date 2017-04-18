There are on the The Hartford Courant story from Tuesday, titled Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal. In it, The Hartford Courant reports that:

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin unveiled a $612.9 million spending proposal Monday that counts on tens of millions in additional state aid next year and slashes funding for valued services, such as community groups and senior centers. As Bronin waits to see what kind of assistance the state will provide, council members will have a chance to amend the budget.

