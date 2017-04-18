Five Key Points From Hartford's Budge...

Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal

There are 1 comment on the The Hartford Courant story from Tuesday, titled Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal. In it, The Hartford Courant reports that:

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin unveiled a $612.9 million spending proposal Monday that counts on tens of millions in additional state aid next year and slashes funding for valued services, such as community groups and senior centers. As Bronin waits to see what kind of assistance the state will provide, council members will have a chance to amend the budget.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
IdiotCamp

United States

#1 Yesterday
Just raise taxes. That always works, right? Silly boys.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min copout 1,518,629
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 26 min ffj 313,856
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,133
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
News State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07) Tue Chastity Veasley 48
News College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream... Tue spud 7
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Universal Soldier 63,618
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,142 • Total comments across all topics: 280,427,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC