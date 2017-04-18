Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
There are 1 comment on the The Hartford Courant story from Tuesday, titled Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal. In it, The Hartford Courant reports that:
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin unveiled a $612.9 million spending proposal Monday that counts on tens of millions in additional state aid next year and slashes funding for valued services, such as community groups and senior centers. As Bronin waits to see what kind of assistance the state will provide, council members will have a chance to amend the budget.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
|
United States
|
#1 Yesterday
Just raise taxes. That always works, right? Silly boys.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|copout
|1,518,629
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|26 min
|ffj
|313,856
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,133
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Tue
|Chastity Veasley
|48
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Tue
|spud
|7
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Universal Soldier
|63,618
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC