First Production Photo of Anastasia on Broadway Released: The Blue Dress is Back
The Broadway production of Anastasia has posted the first official look at the show, highlighting the iconic blue opera dress from the 1997 animated Don Bluth film. T he blue dress from the film is new for the Broadway production, as when the show opened last year in Hartford Connecticut, Anya wore an original design pale pink dress instead .
