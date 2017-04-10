First Production Photo of Anastasia o...

First Production Photo of Anastasia on Broadway Released: The Blue Dress is Back

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: OhNoTheyDidnt

The Broadway production of Anastasia has posted the first official look at the show, highlighting the iconic blue opera dress from the 1997 animated Don Bluth film. T he blue dress from the film is new for the Broadway production, as when the show opened last year in Hartford Connecticut, Anya wore an original design pale pink dress instead .

Start the conversation, or Read more at OhNoTheyDidnt.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min leosnana 1,515,254
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 41 min silly rabbit 313,817
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Waikiki murderers 20,947
News Family Sues Murder Suspect (May '07) Apr 9 Jane doe 50
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr 8 Solarman 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 Dudley 8,122
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 don t drink the k... 63,613
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Hartford County was issued at April 11 at 1:17PM EDT

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC