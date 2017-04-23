Fire in Hartford displaces multiple residents
According to Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz, the fire department was called to a fire on Wethersfield Avenue around 2:15 p.m. First responders rescued two people through windows. Those two people were seen hanging out of windows when firefighters arrived.
