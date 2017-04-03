Energy bill could raise electric rates
This March 18, 2003 aerial file photo shows the Millstone nuclear power facility in Waterford, Conn. The impending retirement of Massachusetts' only nuclear power plant could roil energy markets across New England, leading to greater reliance on natural gas, driving up carbon emissions and putting more pressure on pipelines already facing bottlenecks.
#1 Yesterday
"Millstone dismissed the Energyzt report as propaganda paid for by the owners of fossil fuel power plants that would benefit if the financially struggling nuclear plant shut down."
The nuclear plants are having trouble with their operating costs. When they reach the end of their useful generating lives, they will cost much more to decommission than other power generation plants. This is a "stranded cost" to the utility and is a cost that the Utility Commission in most States of the Union will allow the utility to "recapture" lost revenues by raising the rate per KWh of electricity consumed by the ratepayers. Electric rates are going up no matter what you do.
