There are on the Darien News-Review story from Yesterday, titled Energy bill could raise electric rates. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:

This March 18, 2003 aerial file photo shows the Millstone nuclear power facility in Waterford, Conn. The impending retirement of Massachusetts' only nuclear power plant could roil energy markets across New England, leading to greater reliance on natural gas, driving up carbon emissions and putting more pressure on pipelines already facing bottlenecks.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darien News-Review.