Elderly driver runs red light, hits woman in West Hartford

According to authorities, 44-year-old Stefanie Lantz and her family were crossing at Farmington Avenue and Trout Brook Drive a little before 2:30 p.m. They say all traffic lights were red and pedestrian signals indicated the family could walk, but the driver went through the red light. Police say an officer was at a nearby gas station when Lantz was hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.