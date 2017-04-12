Elderly driver runs red light, hits w...

Elderly driver runs red light, hits woman in West Hartford

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTNH

According to authorities, 44-year-old Stefanie Lantz and her family were crossing at Farmington Avenue and Trout Brook Drive a little before 2:30 p.m. They say all traffic lights were red and pedestrian signals indicated the family could walk, but the driver went through the red light. Police say an officer was at a nearby gas station when Lantz was hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min positronium 1,515,824
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 32 min Penelope W 20,951
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr blue_skies 313,809
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Wed TRD 71,279
News Family Sues Murder Suspect (May '07) Apr 9 Jane doe 50
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr 8 Solarman 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 Dudley 8,122
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,407 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC