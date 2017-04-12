Elderly driver runs red light, hits woman in West Hartford
According to authorities, 44-year-old Stefanie Lantz and her family were crossing at Farmington Avenue and Trout Brook Drive a little before 2:30 p.m. They say all traffic lights were red and pedestrian signals indicated the family could walk, but the driver went through the red light. Police say an officer was at a nearby gas station when Lantz was hit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|positronium
|1,515,824
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|32 min
|Penelope W
|20,951
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|blue_skies
|313,809
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|TRD
|71,279
|Family Sues Murder Suspect (May '07)
|Apr 9
|Jane doe
|50
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC