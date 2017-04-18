East Hartford Could Be Stuck With Pla...

East Hartford Could Be Stuck With Plane Crash Cleanup Costs

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

It took days to clean up the damage after a small plane crashed in the middle of Main Street in East Hartford in October, and six months later questions remain about who is footing the bill. East Hartford police were on sight for days until the crash was cleaned up and that part of busy Main Street finally re-opened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min mdbuilder 1,519,923
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 32 min ThomasA 313,902
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 40 min Patty Myers 8,138
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
News State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07) Apr 18 Chastity Veasley 48
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,353 • Total comments across all topics: 280,477,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC