Dragon Boat 101: Riverfront Recapture...

Dragon Boat 101: Riverfront Recapture Offering Courses On Connecticut River

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Catering to an increased interest in dragon-boat racing, Riverfront Recapture has expanded its range of spring and summer rowing courses, which will introduce beginning rowers to the basics and the communal-workout pleasures of the sport. "We're trying to generate a little more interest in dragon boating, so we developed" these classes, says William Sullivan, director of adventure programs at Riverfront Recapture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Incognito4Ever 1,522,060
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 27 min Susanm 313,966
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mon TRD 71,284
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,782 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC