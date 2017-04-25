Dragon Boat 101: Riverfront Recapture Offering Courses On Connecticut River
Catering to an increased interest in dragon-boat racing, Riverfront Recapture has expanded its range of spring and summer rowing courses, which will introduce beginning rowers to the basics and the communal-workout pleasures of the sport. "We're trying to generate a little more interest in dragon boating, so we developed" these classes, says William Sullivan, director of adventure programs at Riverfront Recapture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,522,060
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|27 min
|Susanm
|313,966
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|TRD
|71,284
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC