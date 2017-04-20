Doc On Martha Vineyard Gentrification At Twain House
The Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave. in Hartford, is celebrating Earth Day by screening a documentary about gentrification on Martha's Vineyard. "One Big Home" is directed by Thomas Bena, who works as a carpenter on the island off the coast of Cape Cod.
