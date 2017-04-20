Doc On Martha Vineyard Gentrification...

Doc On Martha Vineyard Gentrification At Twain House

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: CTNow.com

The Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave. in Hartford, is celebrating Earth Day by screening a documentary about gentrification on Martha's Vineyard. "One Big Home" is directed by Thomas Bena, who works as a carpenter on the island off the coast of Cape Cod.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min copout 1,517,129
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) 27 min Washington 323
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 36 min Regressive Progre... 20,959
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,123
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 14 hr silly rabbit 313,824
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 15 hr TRD 71,282
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr 8 Solarman 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,357,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC