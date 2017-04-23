Dan Haar: The Benefits of Bushnell Park's Carousel Extend Far Beyond Hartford
Last Sunday, dozens of little girls showed why the city's investment in the Bushnell Park carousel can't be measured by a $75,000 investment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Yeah
|1,522,608
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|30 min
|Well Well
|20,973
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|ffj
|313,983
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|TRD
|71,284
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC