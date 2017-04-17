Community News For The Windsor Edition
The Windsor Board of Education has selected Virginia Hoerle to be the new principal for Oliver Ellsworth School. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Craig Cooke recommended Hoerle's appointment to the board at a special meeting that was held on April 4. Hoerle has served as an educator in Windsor Public Schools for 18 years.
