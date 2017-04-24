Community News For The Valley Edition

'Everything You Need to Know about Hoarding' with Dr. David Tolin will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Simsbury Public Library, 725 Hopmeadow St. Tolin will discuss hoarding disorder, why people hoard and specific treatment options. Tolin is the director of the Anxiety Disorders Center & Center for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy at the Institute of Living at Hartford Hospital .

