Community News For The East Hartford Edition
The East Hartford Lions Club will hold its 28th annual Easter flower sale on Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14. Easter lilies, tulips, daffodils and hyacinths in foil wrapped pots will be available for 8 each. Hydrangeas are priced at $12 each and spring bulb bowls are $15 each.
Read more at The Hartford Courant.
